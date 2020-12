SEREMBAN: The Coroner’s Court was told today the post mortem on Irish-French teenager Nora Anne Quoirin’s body on Aug 14 last year was also attended by an investigator from France.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal, 42, said the investigator attended the post-mortem, done at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here, following a request from Nora Anne’s family.

“On the post mortem, the family requested to have an investigator from abroad to be present... so I requested for the clearance from then Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mazlan Mansor) and he agreed.

“We got nothing to hide and it (autopsy) went for nine hours and (among) those present during the post mortem was Laurent Collomb, an investigator from the France National Police,“ said the 45th witness in the inquest proceedings to determine the cause of Nora Anne’s death.

Today is the 22nd day of the inquest proceeding before Coroner Maimoonah Aid.

Nik Ezanee, who acted as the liaison officer for the teenager’s family during the incident, said he was also informed by the foreign investigator of his observation on the post-mortem after the process was completed at about 9 pm last Aug 14.

“When Laurent came out of the post mortem room, he said, wow ... there is no doubt in my mind that the pathologist has performed (the autopsy) the most professional way,“ he said, adding that he also received a message of appreciation from the French Ambassador to Malaysia Frederic Laplanche.

He also informed the court that apart from two investigators from France, there were three other investigators, from Ireland and Britain, who also came to the country to assist in the investigation on Nora Anne’s case.

Earlier, 44th witness, DSP C.Tharmalingam, 53, from the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Unit, Forensic Laboratory, Bukit Aman, in his testimony, said that there were stains, believed to be of blood, obtained during inspection at a toilet at Sora House, where the teenager and her family stayed upon arriving in Malaysia.

He said the stains were visible by using Luminol Spray in the inspection conducted on Aug 6 last year, which was two days after Nora Anne was reported missing.

“When my team and I did the inspection at Sora House, we did not find any traces of blood using the naked eyes, and when we used Luminol Spray to detect the presence of blood, we found it on the ground floor toilet,” he said when reading out his witness statement.

He said the blood samples were then handed over to investigating officer Inspector Wan Faridah Mustanin for further action.

Asked by deputy public prosecutor Nuralis Mat, who is the inquest handling officer, what Luminol is, the witness said Luminol is a chemical liquid used in forensic to find traces of blood that are said to be invisible to the naked eye.

“When sprayed on the surface, if there is blood, it will react and turns blue ... this examination can only be done in the dark,“ he said.

Nora Anne, 15, was found missing on August 4, a day after she and her family arrived in Malaysia, for a two-week vacation at a resort in Pantai here, about 60 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur.

On August 13, 10 days after she was reported missing, her body was found near a creek in a ravine located about 2.5 kilometres from the resort where she and her family stayed, following a massive search.

The preliminary post-mortem report stated that the death of the teenager with disabilities, had no criminal element, and she was confirmed dead from gastrointestinal bleeding due to prolonged hunger and stress.

The inquest continues tomorrow. -Bernama