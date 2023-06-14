Auxiliary policeman killed while trying to help driver of car that broke down

BATU KAWAN: An auxiliary policeman from Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB) who was on duty to assist a Perodua Viva car that broke down by the road side, died in an accident at KM11.6 heading from Batu Kawan towards Batu Maung, early this morning.

In a statement today, JKSB said the victim, identified as Musyiri Bakar, 49, died on the spot due to serious injuries in the incident at 8.31 am.

“The accident occurred when a five-tonne lorry was believed to have lost control and hit a JKSB Auxiliary Police vehicle (Toyota Hilux) that was parked, causing the victim, who was in front of the vehicle, to be thrown onto the motorcycle lane,’’ it said.

The victim was then hit by a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was reportedly injured while the drivers of the lorry and Perodua Viva escaped unhurt.

JKSB is still awaiting further police investigations related to the incident. - Bernama