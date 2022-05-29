Average 1,000 Thai vehicles expected to enter K’tan from June 1

PASIR MAS: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) expects some 1,000 private vehicles from Thailand to enter Kelantan on weekends following the reopening of the Malaysia-Thailand border from June 1.

Kelantan JPJ director Mohd Misuari Abdullah said they will come in through three state entry points, namely the department’s border control stations in Rantau Panjang, Pengkalan Kubor and Bukit Bunga.

“Foreign private vehicles intending to enter the country are required to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) prescribed by the National Security Council.

“As for cross-border passes, they are subjected to the duration allowed by the Immigration Department,” he told a media conference here today, which was also attended by Narathiwat (Southern Thailand) member of parliament Bilal Mat Yusoff.

Mohd Misuari said the department will issue International Circulation Permits (ICP) at border control stations for foreign vehicles provided they submit the required documents and pass their vehicle inspection.

“They include, among others, filling up the International Circulation Permit application form (JPJK9), Passenger Declaration Form (JPJK9A) and providing a copy of the applicant’s passport (driver/owner), a copy of the vehicle registration certificate and so on.

Meanwhile, Bilal hoped that with private vehicles now being allowed to enter, economic activities on both sides of the border will be boosted.

“On our part, we would like to thank Malaysia for allowing Thai citizens to visit or shop for necessities, especially in Kelantan,” he said. - Bernama