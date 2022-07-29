Avisena administers influenza vaccine to students, staff

PUTRAJAYA: Avisena Healthcare Sdn Bhd (Avisena) today administered influenza vaccines to approximately 560 students and employees of Sekolah Sultan Alam Shah (SAS) Putrajaya here, via its influenza vaccination outreach programme, as one of its efforts to raise awareness of the importance of vaccination, which can indirectly curb the spread of influenza virus infection in schools.

Avisena’s Business Development and Communications Department head Azuan Sulaiman said SAS was the first boarding school to be involved in the vaccination programme and received full cooperation from the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).

“In the first phase of this outreach programme, we are focusing on boarding schools around the Klang Valley because we know that this influenza can easily spread among students.

“Through a programme jointly run with boarding schools, Avisena offers influenza vaccines to school staff and students to facilitate vaccination, without the need to go to a health facility,” he told Bernama today.

Regarding today’s programme, Azuan said that the registration and documentation processes were carried out online before the SAS employees and students received the vaccine.

“Today, a screening session is conducted to ensure that all registered participants are healthy before the vaccination. The smoothness of this process is highly emphasised to ensure that the time taken (to administer the vaccine) does not interfere with the learning sessions at school,” he said.

He said a total of 11 staff, including four vaccinators, from Avisena Women’s and Children’s Specialist Hospital, assisted by SAS PTA representatives, had made today’s programme a success.

Azuan said in addition to boarding schools, Avisena also aims to bring such programmes to companies in groups around the Klang Valley.

Meanwhile, SAS PTA committee member, Dr Iskasymar Ismail, said that the vaccination programme was mooted by parents who were worried about the health of their children living in the hostel.

“After holding a discussion, we agreed to implement this vaccination programme, and it received a good response from parents, guardians and the students themselves.

“In addition, some parents who work in the health sector also share (information) about the benefits of the influenza vaccine, and it indirectly increases the confidence of parents and guardians to allow their children to receive the vaccine,” he said.

One of the students, Rifqy Hishamudean Husin, said that he agreed to get the influenza vaccine as one of the measures to curb the spread of the virus among students.

“After being given a shot, I feel okay, and the process is very smooth,” he said. — Bernama