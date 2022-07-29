Avoid dehydration, bring own drinking water

PUTRAJAYA: Those participating in the brisk-walking programme “Berjalan Teguh Bersama” from Dataran Putra to the Palace of Justice here tomorrow are advised to maintain their hydration level and take a simple breakfast of carbohydrate.

The Health Ministry’s Dietetic Officer, Dr Hamdan Mohamad said there was no specific diet that they needed to follow to make the 2.7 kilometre-run, but to ensure adequate hydration level.

“Always have their drinking water supply along because if they feel the need to drink, the can drink immediately,” he said and suggested that they bring their own drinking water.

More than 10,000 Malaysian Family are expected to participate in the programme.

According to Dr Hamdan, the participants would burn nearly 200 calories for the 2.7 km walk, depending on the walking speed. — Bernama