PETALING JAYA: The public who will be driving back to their hometowns for Hari Raya Aidilfitri are advised to avoid hitting the road between 2pm and 4pm and 3am and 5am.

This is because that are the peak times for a person to feel sleepy and that could lead to road accidents, said Associate Prof Dr Louis Andaikalam president of the Sleep Apnea Association Malaysia.

“This is the finding of a study that was conducted around the world, not in Malaysia alone, on the time we will feel like going to sleep,

“So for those who want to drive especially to return to their hometowns during the festive season, it is better to avoid that time period,“ he said after attending the opening ceremony of Prudential Driving and Sleep Deprivation Course here yesterday.

Louis added that among the road accidents factors are the slow response by drivers due to lack of getting quality and consistent sleep.

“Microsleep occurs without warning, when the body is tired, the brain will fall asleep for a while, even though our eyes are open and the hands hold the steering wheel.”

“Frequently the potential of being a microsleep victim is when driving long distances, on a straight roads plus factors including health and fitness conditions.”

“Lack of sleep also leads to a slow response by the driver, for example if another vehicles enter our lane without signalling, we must be able to react effectively by avoiding it. On the other hand if we are slow to respond, what we do is to brake first,“ he said.