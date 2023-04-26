‘Avoid open spaces when there is thunder, lightning’

KOTA KINABALU: The people have been advised to stay away from open spaces such as football fields when there is thunder or lightning, said Sabah Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Datuk Seri Safar Untong.

The state secretary said in a statement today the advice was given following the death of a 13-year-old boy who was struck by lightning when playing football at Padang Pekan Papar yesterday.

“Stay away from open areas such as football fields when there is thunder or lightning to prevent untoward incidents,“ he said.

Muhammad Zulqilfle Redzwan was killed instantly in the 4 pm incident, while his friend Assiy Qusyairy, 13, was seriously injured. - Bernama