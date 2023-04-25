Avoid swimming activities at sea during high tide, high waves, choppy waters: MPPD Zamri

SEREMBAN: Families and individuals going to beaches in Port Dickson for family outings during the long festive holidays are advised to stay away from swimming activities during high tide, choppy waters or spiralling high waves, for safety reasons.

Port Dickson Municipal Council president Mohd Zamri Mohd Esa said individuals or families are welcomed to spend their holidays with their families at 11 beaches in the Port Dickson district but preventive measures must be adhered, to avoid any untoward incidents.

“Generally people can swim in all beaches along Port Dickson but if there are high waves or strong winds and the sea becomes choppy, do avoid going in for a swim.

“There are several places (beaches) where equipment for emergencies are made available by the Water Activities Safety Council. These equipment are placed at popular beaches like Teluk Kemang and Tanjung Gemok,“ he told Bernama.

A family outing to Port Dickson had turned into a tragedy for a family from Banting, Selangor when three sisters drowned while swimming at Pantai Cahaya, Port Dickson, near here on Sunday.

Mohd Zamri also advised members of the public and traders carrying out their business along the beaches, to ensure cleanliness and hygiene as well as avoid littering that will certainly harm the ecosystem and serenity of the beaches.

Cleaning activities are carried out at popular beaches, namely Teluk Kemang, Pantai Batu Empat and Pantai Bagan Pinang and a number of other beaches on a daily basis while cleaning at some beaches are carried out on weekly. - Bernama