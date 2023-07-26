Avoid upping election campaign materials on TNB installations

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) today advised political parties against putting up posters, banners and flags at the premises and electrical installations of the utility company during the upcoming six-state election campaign.

TNB Chief Distribution Network Officer Wan Nazmy Wan Mahmood said the parties were prohibited from putting up the campaign materials on transmission towers, electricity poles, supply boxes, substations and overhead power lines.

According to him, the dangerous activity violates the provisions of Section 37, Electricity Supply Act 1990 (Act 447) which is disturbing, mutilating or damaging electrical installations.

“Putting up these campaign materials could prevent TNB employees from gaining access for maintenance work and supply restoration,“ he said in a statement today.

Wan Nazmy said TNB also asked for the cooperation of all parties to refrain from digging up the ground in an effort to reduce the risk of touching electric cables and thus avoid the possibility of electricity supply disruptions due to cable damage.

“This act can invite danger because there is a risk of electric shock. It may also cause power outages to important premises throughout the election process such as candidate nomination centres, polling centres and official vote tallying centres.

Our advice is to postpone the digging work first and if it cannot be avoided, please contact the nearest TNB office to get advice so that all procedures are followed to reduce the risk of (supply) disruption,“ he said.

Wan Nazmy also reminded the public not to hold, carry or install flagpoles under any electricity transmission lines, including flagpoles made of bamboo which can cause electric shocks to those nearby.

As a preventive measure, TNB through routine patrols will work with the Election Commission (EC) and the authorities to take down election campaign materials that risk causing danger and problems to users.

People who see a situation that may threaten the safety of others or affect electricity supply can immediately contact TNB CareLine Facebook or 15454 so that appropriate action can be taken to prevent untoward incidents.

Six states - Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu - will go to the polls on Aug 12. Nomination is on July 29 and early voting on Aug 8. - Bernama