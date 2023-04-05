Award-winning actor Ridzuan Hashim dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Actor Mohd Ridzuan Hashim (pix) died today at the age of 61, believed due to a heart attack.

His nephew Iman Zulkarnain, 32, said Mohd Ridzuan breathed his last at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) at 1.57 pm.

“He suddenly collapsed while having breakfast today. He was given CPR before being sent to HKL at 11 am,” he told Bernama at HKL.

He said Mohd Ridzuan had been having heart problems for the past three years.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Artistes Association (Seniman) secretary-general Hafiz Nafiah said Mohd Ridzuan’s body would be taken to Masjid Dusun Tua, Batu 16, Hulu Langat and was expected to be buried at the Dusun Tua Muslim cemetery after Maghrib prayer.

“The top leadership and Exco of Seniman Malaysia extend their condolences to his family and hope that they would remain strong in facing this test,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Ridzuan, who was born on Aug 13, 1961, married actress Didie Alias in 1991 and they were blessed with five children. However, they divorced in 2002.

Among the films he acted in were Antara Dua Hati (1988), Hati Bukan Kristal (1990), Lurah Dendam (1996), Ghazal Untuk Rabiah (1997), Sri Dwi Malam (2001), Cinta 200 Ela (2002), SH3 (2004), Qaisy & Laila (2005), 1957: Hati Malaya (2007) and Dunia Baru The Movie (2008).

He also played the role of ‘King’ in KL Gangster, which was among the films which made him popular again.

He won the Best Actor award at the 9th Malaysian Film Festival for his role in Hati Bukan Kristal and several other honours in his career. - Bernama