Awareness of surroundings important in curbing domestic violence — Siti Zailah

KUALA PERLIS: A total of 669 reports of domestic violence were recorded via the Talian Kasih 15999 hotline and the 019-2615999 WhatsApp line from January to March 28 this year.

Women, Family and Community Development deputy minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff said it is important for communities to be aware of their residential area surroundings to help the government overcome the domestic violence issue.

“If we know that our neighbours are facing domestic violence problems, the ministry urges that such issues be reported directly to Talian Kasih,” she told reporters after launching a food basket programme at Sanglang near here, today.

Meanwhile, Siti Zailah said to facilitate Covid-19 vaccination registrations among the people, registration counters will be opened at every programme organised by the ministry.

“Under the targetted group, we already have the senior citizen name list, but for senior citizens out there, we encourage them to register to get the vaccine, and we are cooperating with MOSTI (Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry) and Health Ministry in this matter to ensure the best implementation,” she said. — Bernama