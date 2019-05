KUALA LUMPUR: It is only practical to use technology at accident prone locations where there is a hindrance to station enforcement personnel, said Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) director general Dr Siti Zaharah Ishak.

She was referring to the proposal to increase the number of Automated Awareness Safety System (Awas) cameras at various high risk locations to ensure that motorists abide by the speed limit.

“The enforcement of this system is also based on the effectiveness and benchmark used by other countries,” she told Bernama, here today.

She said an effectiveness study of the Awas in its first eight months of implementation on Sept 23, 2012, showed a reduction of fatalities to 12 cases at 14 locations compared to 19 cases in the same period before implementation.

On May 16, Transport Deputy Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaafar was reported to have said that the government would instal 11 more Awas cameras at a cost RM3 million along the North-South Expressway.

He said the locations would be decided on after completion of a study being conducted in collaboration with various related parties including Plus Malaysia Bhd and Miros. - Bernama