Axiata, Cybersecurity Malaysia set to sign MOU to strengthen cyber security

KUALA LUMPUR: A memorandum of understanding (MOU) will be signed between Axiata Group Bhd and Cybersecurity Malaysia in the near future to strengthen the country’s cyber security.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said Axiata and Cybersecurity Malaysia are in the final stages of finalising the MOU.

“I very much welcome this effort, and I hope it will be resolved soon. I hope Cybersecurity Malaysia and the Ministry of Communications and Digital will be able to get more parties to establish cooperation.

“I see that it may be necessary to work on an alliance among cyber security service providers in our country to face the challenging aspects of cyber security in the future because we know now that one of the concerns is (attacks by) malware and so on,“ he told reporters after his working visit to the Axiata Cyber ​​Fusion Center at Menara CelcomDigi here today.

Also present were Axiata chairman Tan Sri Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, Axiata group chief executive officer/managing director Vivek Sood and CyberSecurity Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Amirudin Abdul Wahab.

The working visit included a tour of the Axiata Cyber Fusion Centre facility and a simulation of a cyber-attack to showcase its capabilities in strengthening the cyber resilience of both business and public sector organisations, including critical national infrastructure.

Earlier in his speech, Fahmi urged local telcos, including Axiata, to think of a wider footprint for their operations.

“As we near 2025 where Malaysia assumes the chairmanship of Asean, I believe there is an opportunity presented not only for the government but also for organisations including Axiata to think of a bigger and wider footprint.

“Axiata operates in many Asian countries but perhaps you can also consider for Cyber Fusion to be something that can be operated beyond our shores,“ he added. -Bernama