Axiata deputy group CEO appointed to GSMA board

KUALA LUMPUR: Axiata Group Bhd’s (Axiata) deputy group chief executive officer (GCEO) and GCEO designate Datuk Izzaddin Idris (pix) has been appointed to the board of the GSM Association (GSMA) for a two-year period, beginning January 2021 to December 2022.

The GSMA is a global organisation representing the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators and nearly 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem.

In a statement from Axiata today, Izzaddin said the appointment reflected GSMA’s continued confidence and recognition of Axiata’s achievements in 11 countries across Southeast Asia and ASEAN, where the company operated digital telecommunication companies (telcos), digital businesses and a regional infrastructure company.

“We recognise that the role of the telecommunications industry has evolved from being a provider of connectivity into a digital growth engine critical to rebuilding economies and societies worldwide,” he said.

While carrying the important responsibility in partnering governments and businesses towards digital-led recovery, Izzaddin said that there is also a need to ensure sustainable business models that continue to benefit the customers and communities over the long term.

“As we face new challenges, the industry is bound to benefit from the diverse and collective perspectives and leadership of the GSMA board members, and I look forward to bringing Axiata’s learnings on board as we contribute towards progressing the industry and advancing Asia,” he said. — Bernama