PETALING JAYA: The decision by the government to rule out another round of movement control order (MCO) has come as a cause for concern for some millennials but a relief for others.

Many have taken to social media to air their views. Some are worried that without another lockdown, the Covid-19 could spread even further and wider than it already has.

“If we don’t defeat Covid-19, the economy will only continue to sputter and eventually crumble,” post-graduate student Sebastian Su told theSun yesterday.

On the other hand, 20-year-old law student Lim San Shien is worried that another MCO will devastate the economy.

“More people may lose their jobs if there is another lockdown. There are bills to pay and we cannot afford that,” he said.

Now that the government has ruled out another MCO, it is incumbent upon the people to practise self-disciplined and abide by all the rules necessary to combat the pandemic, he said.

“If the government has decided so, we have to support it,” he added.

Another millennial, who has opted to stay anonymous, agrees that another MCO should be avoided at all costs.

“Our economy cannot cope with that. Perhaps what we can do is to restrict inter-state travel rather than go for a full lockdown,” he said.

But Su pointed out that the situation in the country now is “far from normal”.

“I agree that those in the B40 group as well as small traders will be economically strained, but the greater good has to be prioritised,” he said.

“These are uncertain times and if we don’t take the right steps to break the chain of infection, the situation is not going to get better,” he added.

There are social problems related to a lockdown, too. The first MCO in March led to a rise in domestic violence and a deterioration in mental health for many.

But Su described these as an unfortunate side effect of a lockdown. “The nation’s health is at stake and we have to address that,” he said.

He feels the people should be better equipped, mentally and physically, to remain at home if a second MCO is put in place.

But while Lim is confident that another MCO will not cause a disruption to his life, Su is worried that it could affect him mentally and financially.