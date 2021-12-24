Ayob Khan appointed Bukit Aman NCID director - PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) has been appointed Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director effective Jan 25.

PDRM secretary DCP Ruslan Khalid said Ayob Khan was among three senior Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) officers involved in a transfer exercise.

“Kedah police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat will replace Ayob Khan as Johor police chief,” he said in a statement today.

Ruslan added that Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance deputy director (Integrity) Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad would assume Kamarul Zaman’s position as Kedah police chief with the rank of acting commissioner. — Bernama