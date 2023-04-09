Ayob Khan: Investigation paper on PAS President will be ready within a week

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation into PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang regarding his statement allegedly disputing the power of the Pardons Board, in his talk at the party’s headquarters in Bakri, Muar, last month, will be completed within a week.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said the standard operating procedure of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in handling cases related to the 3Rs (religion, royalty and race) does not exceed seven days.

“The police’s duty is to prepare investigation papers, before submitting them to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for action,” he said at a press conference in Bukit Aman, here today.

Earlier today, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) Classified Crime Investigation Unit has completed recording Abdul Hadi’s statement at the Central PAS headquarters, here.

Commenting on the process, Ayob Khan said that only five of the 24 questions asked by the police were answered by Abdul Hadi. The police were also told that the rest (of the questions) would be answered in court.

On Aug 28, Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said that an investigation had been opened against Abdul Hadi under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

In another development, he said that investigations into former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad following his alleged insult to the royal institution, Ayob Khan said that several investigation papers had been submitted to the AGC for action.

Mohd Shuhaily had previously said that Dr Mahathir was being investigated over suspected seditious statements, intended to incite contempt or disloyalty towards the royal institution, made in news reports on June 6.

In a separate development, Ayob Khan said that PDRM is in the process of obtaining a red notice order from the International Police (Interpol), regarding a case involving Muhammad Adlan Berhan, the son-in-law of former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“This case is being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). We are asked to help with the red notice application, and it is not easy because we have to go through many processes, including having to obtain a warrant first,” he said.

Muhammad Adlan, 48, and Mansoor Saat, 69, are required to appear before the MACC for questioning over alleged corruption and misappropriation in the registration, recruitment, and biometric storage of foreign workers in a ministry. -Bernama