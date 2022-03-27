Ayob Khan issues warning against drug abusers

SHAH ALAM: Federal police anti-narcotics chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) has reiterated that anyone involved in illegal drug activities would be hauled up regardless of their background.

The Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director said investigation papers would be opened for all cases before they were referred to the Attorney-General for further action.

“No matter what his or her background is, whether an Ustaz, tok guru, politician or civil servant, anyone involved (in drug abuse) will be arrested.

“The Attorney-General will see if there’s sufficient evidence. At the police level, we will conduct a full investigation.

“Do not focus on artistes only as others are also involved. Just look at the record of those nabbed - civil servants, lecturers and politicians. We will arrest whoever is involved,” he told a press conference here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the arrest of a prominent local composer änd nasyid singer who was allegedly caught cultivating 17 ganja plants in his condominium. - Bernama