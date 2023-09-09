Ayob Khan: No reports received on alleged harassment of media practitioners

MUAR: The police have not received any reports regarding media practitioners, including two female reporters, who were allegedly harassed by a minister’s bodyguard while covering the by-election here on Tuesday (Sept 5).

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, said that presently, a statement has only been issued by the media, and he himself is yet to receive a full report from the police on the matter.

“Give us time and wait for the full investigation to be carried out first,” he told reporters, after inspecting the voting process at the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Pei Chai, here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that the Sept 5 incidents took place during two ceramah (talks) for the Pulai parliamentary by-election, in Taman Anggerik and Taman Dahlia.

It is also reported that the minister’s several bodyguards tried to obstruct media personnel from carrying out their duties, including allegedly touching a female reporter’s hand while she was recording the press conference with her smartphone.

In the meantime, Ayob Khan said that the polling process for the Pulai parliamentary and the Simpang Jeram state by-elections has been smooth, and no untoward incidents reported.-Bernama