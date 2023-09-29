Ayob Khan: Police record 4,862 traffic summonses involving foreigners

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 4,862 summonses were issued against foreigners who committed various traffic offences, as of August this year.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said of the total, 2,720 summonses involved notices on vehicles, while the rest were handed directly to traffic offenders.

However, he said, out of that number, only 1,703 summonses have been settled thus far.

Following that, he said, the police launched a special operation, dubbed ‘Op Saman Tertunggak Warga Asing’, nationwide, which has been implemented since last week in Kelantan, Kedah, Perlis and Perak.

“The operations are also carried out by the Road Transport Department,” he told reporters after the handover of duty ceremony for the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre, today.

Meanwhile, regarding the development of the investigation into former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) lawyer, Jasmine Loo Ai Swan, Ayob Khan said that the investigation has been completed and the investigation papers have been submitted to the Attorney-General's Chambers for further action.

“As we all know, the case is being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust of a public servant,” he said.

On Sept 4, police seized some of the assets resulting from 1MDB's embezzlement, registered in the name of the investment firm's legal advisor, including high-end condominiums, bank accounts, paintings, luxury designer handbags and watches, estimated to be worth RM93.2 million. -Bernama