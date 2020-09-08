Ayob Khan: Police will investigate thoroughly death of soldier

JOHOR BAHRU: The police will conduct a thorough investigation on the death of a soldier who was believed to have jumped from the third floor of a residential building in an army camp in Batu Pahat on August 29.

Johor police chief, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said the case was also now being investigated by the Johor Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

‘’Prior to this, the case was classified as a sudden death report (SDR) but now it has been taken over and is under the management of the Johor CID,’’ he said when contacted here, today.

He said this when asked to comment on claims that that the soldier was abused and bullied prior to this.

Yesterday, the Batu Pahat district deputy police chief Supt Muhammad Izzudin Runggai, via a statement, said the soldier had severe head injuries and was treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) in Batu Pahat.

He was confirmed dead two days ago (Sept 6) while still undergoing treatment at the ICU.

At the same time, Muhammad Izzudin said the police would determine the validity of the claim by his family members that there was a possibility the victim was abused and bullied when in the camp before the incident.

Prior to this, news on the soldier viraled on social media.-Bernama