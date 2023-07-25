Ayob Khan: The 1975 band left Malaysia before first police report lodged

KUALA LUMPUR: The police only received reports about the British band The 1975’s disrespectful antics at the Festival Good Vibes 2023 in Sepang, last Friday after the group had left the country for the United Kingdom, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said.

He rejected allegations that the police were inefficient in handling the matter, stating that the gorup had left for the UK within six hours after the concert was stopped at 11.30 pm on July 21.

“...and the first police report was received the next day at 2 pm,” he said at a media conference after the flag handover ceremony for the World Police & Fire Games 2023 in Bukit Aman here today, adding that the case was still being investigated under Section 504 and 509 of the Penal Code as well as Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

“The offence was for something committed in the country, so we cannot seek a red notice from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) unless it’s a major offence,” he said when asked if the police would seek the assistance of Interpol.

Ayob Khan said the police had taken 13 statements so far, 6 from complainants, one from the organisers, and another six from the Central Committee for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal).

“Police also received 18 reports, eight from the Selangor contingent and 10 from other contingents,” he added.-Bernama