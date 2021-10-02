Azalina appointed Special Advisor to Prime Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengerang Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix) has been appointed as Special Advisor (Law and Human Rights) to the Prime Minister.

In a post on her Facebook page today, Azalina expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the trust given to her.

“Thank you YAB Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the trust. Insya-Allah, I will do my best for the country,” said Azalina who also shared a photo of her receiving the appointment letter from Ismail Sabri in the post.

It is learnt that Azalina, who is also the former Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker received the appointment letter from the prime minister on Thursday.

She resigned from the post on Aug 23 to allow the government and the opposition to ‘reset’ the Dewan Rakyat as well as for her to carry out her duties without fear and favour of any party.- Bernama