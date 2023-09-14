Azalina: BHEUU, related agencies to study drug abuse sentencing

KUALA LUMPUR: The Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) under the Prime Minister’s Department and related agencies will study the law on the sentencing of drug-abuse offences, said Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix).

She said the study will look into a different perspective, which refers to the effectiveness of a medical treatment-based approach or rehabilitation approach that has been used by other countries and its feasibility in Malaysia.

Azalina said the Home Ministry, National Anti-Drugs Agency, Royal Malaysia Police, Immigration Department, Customs Department, Ministry of Health (MOH) and Drug Prevention Association of Malaysia (PEMADAM) and non-governmental organisations have done their best to handle the issue.

“But the problem has not been resolved effectively but has instead resulted in other systemic issues such as overcrowding in prison and an overburdened criminal justice system.

“Therefore, in my view, the existing approaches to the problem need to be studied and reviewed in line with international development,” she said in a statement today.

Azalina chaired an engagement session to study the laws on sentencing for drug abuse offences, today.

The session was held with representatives from the Home Ministry, Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, MOH, academicians and civil society organisations to obtain initial views on the need to review these laws.

According to Azalina, the Unity Government is committed to protecting the interests of high-risk groups in this matter, such as the vulnerable, the poor and the easily influenced youths.

“Further engagement sessions on the matter, including focus group discussions, will be handled by the Deputy Law Minister (Law and Institutional Reform),” she said.

She added that the Unity Government not only viewed the issue of drug abuse as a criminal offence but also as a health issue which harms society in terms of socio-economic status.

“The government intends to combine the efforts of all parties, from government agencies to experts and civil society organisations in the endeavour to seek a more effective solution towards a healthier Madani society in all aspects,” said Azalina. -Bernama