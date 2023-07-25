Azalina: Cabinet agrees in principle to review Sedition Act 1948

PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet today agreed in principle to review the Sedition Act 1948 (Act 15) to ensure the law is only used to protect the royalty from any provocations, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Azalina in a statement today said she had tabled in the Cabinet today the findings of the 3R Legal Dialogue held on July 21 in combating provocative issues involving religion, race and royalty (3R).

She said other aspects are on provocations involving religion and race will also be studied including formulating new laws if necessary on the country’s harmony and unity by taking into consideration the views of Rulers as the head of Islam as well as the best international practice and principles.

She said the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) will take appropriate steps in reviewing in detail the Sedition Act 1948 [Act 15].

“It is to ensure that the proposed amendment that will be proposed is really intended to protect the Institution of Rulers holistically,“ she said.-Bernama