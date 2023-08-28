Azalina: Construction of new Ampang Court to be completed on Dec 17

KUALA LUMPUR: The construction of the new Ampang Court complex in Selangor, is scheduled to be completed on Dec 17, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix).

She said the existing Ampang Court was operating from rented premises at the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ). It comprises three Sessions Courts and three Magistrate's Courts.

“The project in question involving the construction of four Sessions Courts and six Magistrate’s Courts is a project approved under the 10th Malaysia Plan (RMK 10) and implemented again to complete work under the First Rolling Plan (RP1) of RMK12.

“Until Aug 21, the physical status of the court project that will be equipped with the latest technology facilities such as the Court Recording Voice-To-Text (RVT) system is at 85.34 per cent,“ she said in a statement today.

She also said that apart from Ampang, in Selangor, there are six other new courts being constructed namely in Sik, Kedah; Pengerang, Johor; Temerloh, Pahang; the Sessions and Magistrate Courts in Ipoh, Perak; Johor Bahru Court Complex in Johor; and in Bachok, Kelantan. -Bernama