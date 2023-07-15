Azalina: Creating disunity, insulting royal institution against the law

KUALA LUMPUR: Playing up issues that create disunity, disrupting public order and insulting the royal institution are offences under the law, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said although freedom of speech is a constitutional right of every Malaysian citizen under Article 10(1)(a) of the FC, that freedom is subject to Article 10(2) of the FC in maintaining peace and order.

“I wish to draw attention to the political speech by caretaker Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor in which he questioned the wisdom of Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah on the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar recently.

“Anyone playing up issues that create disunity, disturb the peace and disrespect the royal institution should remember that these are against the law,“ she said through her Twitter page today.

Azalina said politicians or any person with authority should be aware that they have the power to influence people through their speeches especially during the election season.

Yesterday, five members of the Selangor Royal Council lodged a police report against Muhammad Sanusi for allegedly questioning the authority of the Selangor royal institution in the appointment of the state’s menteri besar.

The five, Tan Sri Ambrin Buang, Tan Sri Mohd Zawawi Salleh, Datuk Mohammed Khusrin Munawi, Datuk Mohamad Adzib Mohd Isa and Datuk Emran Kadir also demanded that Muhammad Sanusi make a public apology over the issue as soon as possible.

Azalina, in her tweet said that actions that violate the law will not be resolved by just issuing an apology.

She said seeking forgiveness is not a legal defence in criminal law.

Azalina also urged that the police be given the freedom to investigate anyone who plays up the 3R issues (race, religion and royal institution) that violates any law, without the intervention of any party.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director through a Facebook post, said he has sent a letter to the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah to seek an apology over his previous statement.

“I was informed by a Selangor Palace official that His Royal Highness has received and read my letter on Friday, July 14,“ he said.

Sanusi said he had also given his statement to investigating officers from Bukit Aman at 2am yesterday (July 14) to complete their investigation into the report made against him.

The media had earlier reported that Muhammad Sanusi in a series of talks organised by PN allegedly issued statements that were said to insult the Selangor Ruler.

In a video which has gone viral, Muhammad Sanusi is claimed to have belittled Amirudin’s appointment as Menteri Besar. - Bernama