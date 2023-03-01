Azalina enraged by alleged rape of teenager by cop

PETALING JAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix) was angered by the recent alleged rape of a teenage girl by a police officer.

In terms of handling child witnesses, especially juvenile sexual abuse victims, Azalina said that there were specific procedures to be followed that included the use of the Evidence of Child Witness Act 2007 and the Comprehensive Guidelines on Conducting Sexual Crime Cases Against Children.

“I take this case seriously, and I would like to emphasise that there is a specific procedure for handling child witnesses.

“This includes the Evidence of Child Witness Act 2007 and the Comprehensive Guidelines on Conducting Sexual Crime Cases Against Children. No one is above the law!,“ she said in her Twitter post today.

It had been reported earlier that a 16-year-old girl had lodged a police report against a police inspector, alleging that he had raped her in his office at the Alor Setar police station on Dec 28 2022.