Azalina: Federal gov’t committed to preserving Sabah’s peace, prosperity, security

KOTA KINABALU: The Federal Government is committed to the affairs of the people of Sabah and will make every effort to ensure there is peace, prosperity and security in the state.

The government will also not compromise on aspects of sovereignty and security and will continue to protect and preserve Malaysia’s interests, immunity and sovereignty, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pic).

“The government will continue to take all necessary action to stop the demands of the Sultan of Sulu by using all available powers, rights and resources,“ she said in a statement here today.

Earlier, Azalina attended a briefing on the issue of claims by purported heirs of the Sulu Sultanate with the state government and Sabah community members here. Also present were Sabah Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and 25 state assemblymen.

Meanwhile, she said the briefing was aimed at explaining the background on the issue of the claim and developments related to the legal action in four jurisdictions, namely Spain, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

“In addition, this briefing also aims to get views from Sabahans who are directly affected,” she said.

She said the briefing was held together with Federal Government officials from the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU), the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), and representatives of the Special Secretariat on the claim, Prof Datuk Dr Sundra Rajoo and Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin.