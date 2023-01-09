Azalina: Govt committed to upholding children's right

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix) said she was delighted to receive recommendations from advocates for child rights and civil society organisations for the draft Children's Commission Bill regarding an Independent Children's Commission.

Azalina said the recommendations illustrate how civil society is backing the government's legislative efforts in line with the 'all of society’s' approach.

“Safeguarding children’s protection and well-being is a shared duty among Malaysians, extending beyond the government. As we mark 66 years of independence, we must establish our national integrity by championing the rights of every child.

“The Madani government is committed to upholding children’s rights and recognises the significance of transparency and an independent oversight body like the Office of the Children’s Commissioner (OCC),“ she said on her X today.

She said such efforts contribute towards safeguarding the nation's future by ensuring the safety of children.

Azalina hoped the Children's Commission of Malaysia Bill, which was drafted after various engagements with key stakeholders, knowledge exchange sessions and in-depth research, could be tabled in Parliament at the next sitting next month (October).

“I am looking forward to a positive outcome and will continue to engage all stakeholders in ensuring the establishment of an Independent OCC that will serve to uphold the rights of all children in Malaysia,“ she said.

Among the recommendations highlighted by 12 child rights advocates and civil society organisations were the Children's Commission must be independent, cover all critical children-related areas (issues), and improve the basic health service delivery and protection. -Bernama