Azalina: Just take out ‘women’ from ministry

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has criticised Datuk Seri Rina Harun over a tasteless video deemed to be degrading to women.

“To the YBM (minister), I think you should just change the ministry’s name to Family Development Ministry, and drop the word ‘Women’ from it.

“That would make things easier. Because this seems to be a waste of the ministry’s efforts all these years fighting abuse against women,” she said.

Many social media users expressed similar sentiments over the video on Twitter and Instagram, including in the comments section of Rina’s Instagram account where the video was shared.

Yesterday, former deputy minister Hannah Yeoh urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to sack Rina from her position following her latest blunder belittling women.

In the video, actor and film producer Datuk Rosyam Nor was seen uttering insulting words such as “wake up late”, “women are all slow”, “eh, wake up” and “I want to hit your heads” purportedly intended to promote the ministry’s entrepreneurship programme.

Rosyam was scheduled to share his knowledge at the ministry’s Women Rise Entrepreneurship Programme at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur earlier today.

Rina and several other women, believed to be ministry officers, are seen standing behind Rosyam and grinning throughout the video.