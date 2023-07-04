Azalina: Leak of macc probe into Nazlan has been explained in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said she had provided an oral reply in the Dewan Rakyat on Feb 23 about the leak of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation on the Court of Appeal judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali case and the outcome of the investigation.

In a statement here tonight, she said the matter was raised by Tenggara MP Manndzri Nasib and Tasek Gelugor MP, Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

Azalina said she had explained that the MACC through a letter dated Feb 21 had informed that it had submitted a report on Mohd Nazlan to the Chief Justice in connection with the breach of the Judges’ Code of Ethics 2009.

“I have also informed the Dewan Rakyat that this matter is under the purview of the Chief Justice in accordance with Clauses 3 and 3A of Article 125 of the Federal Constitution.

“My reply to Messrs Shafee & Co’s letter is in line with my answer in the Dewan Rakyat as well as the facts that I am aware of this matter in carrying out my duties as a member of the administration to Parliament,“ she said.

Azalina has also asked the law firm to submit an official application to the MACC if they intend to obtain the results of the investigation.

“As I have emphasised before in the Dewan Rakyat, any matter related to this is under the jurisdiction of the Judiciary.

“The government always respects and continues to abide by the principle of the separation of powers doctrine,“ she added. - Bernama