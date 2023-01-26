Azalina: Luxembourg court sets aside attachment order requested by Sulu heir

KUALA LUMPUR: A court in Luxembourg has set aside an attachment order applied by an individual who claimed to be an ‘heir’ of the Sulu group last Tuesday (Jan 24), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pic).

She said the July 11, 2022 attachment order that was set aside was requested based on two purported arbitral awards issued by an illegally appointed arbitrator, Dr Stampa who is said to have awarded the claimant an amount of USD 14.92 billion (RM63 .34 billion).

“Malaysia has consistently objected to the alleged arbitration proceedings planned by the claimant.

“Malaysia has taken all available legal actions to revoke the appointment of Dr Stampa and the said award,“ she said in a statement.

Azalina said as a result of Malaysia’s actions, the Spanish Court that appointed Dr Stampa retrospectively canceled his appointment and the ‘preliminary award’ that he had issued in Madrid.

The French Court has suspended the enforcement of the ‘final award’ said to have been issued by Dr Stampa in France pending the Court’s decision on Malaysia’s application to set aside the ‘final award’.

“Malaysia had immediately applied to the Luxembourg Court to obtain interim relief to set aside the attachment order.

“The hearing for the application took place on Dec 5, 2022 before the Luxembourg Court judge who later set aside the attachment order,“ she said.

Azalina said the decision of the Luxembourg Court justifies the government’s policy to defend Malaysia in any forum to ensure that the country’s interests, sovereignty immunity and sovereignty are protected and preserved at all times.

She said in this regard, the government would continue to strive to stop all claims against Malaysia. - Bernama