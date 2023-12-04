Azalina: Najib’s pardon rests at King’s discretion

PUTRAJAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s royal pardon petition does not involve any legal aspect but rests entirely at the discretion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Umno Information chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said.

In fact, she said it is the power exercisable by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as enshrined in Article 42 of the Federal Constitution.

“No more legal aspects, no more legal procedure, it is now in a court of compassion, at the King’s discretion. We cannot do anything...let the King decide or study it first if he wants...we (Umno) are no longer involved,” she said after launching the Malaysia-Sulucase.gov.my website here today, which was also attended by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Azalina, who is also the Minister in charge of Law and Institutional Reform, said this in response to the remark by lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla that Umno could not file the royal pardon petition for Najib.

The lawyer said according to Regulation 113 of the Prison Regulations 2000, the petition can only be filed by Najib himself, his family members or the lawyer appointed by Najib and the Prisons Department.

Prior to this, it was reported that Umno Supreme Council had agreed to seek an audience with the King to present a memorandum asking for Najib to be granted a full pardon.

On Aug 23, 2022, the Federal Court upheld Najib’s conviction, 12-year jail sentence and RM210 million fine for the misappropriation of RM42 million of the SRC International funds.

On March 31, the court dismissed his application for a review of its decision. Najib is currently serving his sentence at Kajang Prison.

The former Pekan Member of Parliament was reported to have filed a petition seeking a royal pardon for his conviction in the SRC International case in September last year. - Bernama