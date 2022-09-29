Azalina: Not easy to be PM in a coalition govt

PETALING JAYA: Umno is being blamed for various issues plaguing the country simply because the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob hails from the party, says Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

And this has been happening for a quite while despite the prime minister and Umno not having sole authority on governmental decision-making processes due to the cabinet’s multi-party composition, The Vibes reports.

The Pengeram MP also pointed out that the current the government comprises members of other coalitions, means proposals from Umno are at the mercy of the other component parties before they get approved.

“When things go wrong, people say the government is led by Umno leaders. But when an implementation becomes stuck, nobody wants to point out that the ministers who are causing the problems don’t belong to Umno.

“We get blamed because the prime minister belongs to my party,” she said during a podcast session with The Vibes recently.

Azalina also added that being in a coalition government has not made things easier for Ismail as he has to constantly appease other parties.

“To be fair to him, he’s wearing two hats. In Umno, he’s vice-president, which is third in rank. In the government, he is number one, but our party only represents 34% of the government.

“So he has to keep negotiating. And I think it is a very difficult position to be in. Not just him, but for anyone in his shoes,“ she reportedly said.