Azalina: Proposed amendments on citizenship matters to be presented to Conference of Rulers after state polls

PUTRAJAYA: The government is preparing a document on all proposed amendments to Part III of the Federal Constitution relating to citizenship matters submitted by the government as well as taking into account the views of the people.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix) said the document would be presented at the Conference of Rulers after the state elections in six states were over.

She said it involved eight proposed amendments to the entire Part III of the Federal Constitution along with the First Schedule and Second Schedule of the Federal Constitution, which also covers the issue of citizenship of children born abroad to mothers who are Malaysian citizens.

According to Azalina, the eight proposed amendments are based on findings of research analysis, engagement sessions, comparative studies of the legislation of other countries as well as discussions in the Cabinet and technical committee meetings.

“Any proposed amendment to Part III of the Federal Constitution related to citizenship matters must be approved by the Conference of Rulers in accordance with the provisions of Article 159(5) of the Federal Constitution,“ she said in a statement today.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Aug 12 as polling day for the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Azalina said the proposed amendments to Part III of the Federal Constitution also required the consent of the governors of Sabah and Sarawak in accordance with Article 161E(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

This, she said, was with regard to amendments that touched on the rights of people born before Malaysia Day to become citizens because of their relationship with Sabah and Sarawak or the guarantee of equal treatment of people born and resident in the Borneo States and people born in the Malay States, she said.

Azalina said the Malaysia Madani Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was committed to presenting fair and appropriate amendment proposals taking into account the views of all stakeholders and the voices of the people. -Bernama