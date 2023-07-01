Azalina proposes independent commission for children’s protection

PETALING JAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix) has submitted a suggestion to set up an independent commission to protect and guarantee the well-being and rights of children.

FMT reported that Azalina said an independent commission would have more autonomy as an oversight organisation on matters related to children’s welfare, education and protection from crimes.

She added that the independent commission would be more ideal eventhough the oversight was given to the Malaysian Human Rights Commission’s (Suhakam) children’s commissioner.

“A new, independent commission will help boost understanding and awareness of child rights and crimes against them,” she explained.

The Pengerang MP mentioned that while the current laws for sexual offences were good, there is still room for improvement to address possible loopholes.

Azalina added that the biggest issue to tackle is abusers granted custody of their child victims, mostly sent back to those abusing them which has led to cases being withdrawn against the perpetrators.

She said that she welcomes plans to upgrade the current children’s court heard by the sessions court to a special court, by the judiciary.