Azalina, Rashid handle heated debates in calm, yet firm, manner

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat sitting today saw the two Deputy Speakers firmly handling the heated arguments among the Members of Parliament during the debate on the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address.

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon were calm, yet firm, in making decisions while conducting the afternoon session, so much so both the government and opposition MPs acceded to the decisions made.

The afternoon session of the third day of sitting turned into a heated affair when several MPs, among them Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (BN-Pasir Salak); Khalid Samad (PH-Shah Alam) and RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong), stood up to interrupt Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) while he was debating the motion.

Words which violated the rules of the August House, such as ‘bodoh’ (stupid) and ‘perangai buruk’ (bad behaviour), were hurled and this caused some MPs to stand up and remind them of the rules of the meeting.

The commotion, caused by words which provoked a handful of MPs, led to the Standing Order 36 (6) to be quoted as it states that “no member shall impute improper motives to any other member”.

Azalina, after repeatedly ordering the MPs who stood up and spoke at the same time to sit down, then firmly asked the MPs to respect every decision made by the Speaker and Deputy Speaker before allowing Lim to continue.

Azalina said that the phrase ‘sangkaan jahat’ (improper motives) as enshrined in the rules of the meeting was general and broad and required specific details to resolve the issues.

“We must look into the details on how we want to solve this. This phrase (sangkaan jahat) is quite broad. I ask that we have a meeting tomorrow. Can everyone be patient?

“Do not use provocative words ... tomorrow at 10am, I hope the Speaker will make a statement,“ said Azalina.

Mohd Rashid, who conducted the next session, continued in the same vein when he warned Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling), who kept interrupting Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof’s (PH-Parit Buntar) debate on Lembaga Tabung Haji.

“Baling, Baling, you will have your time Baling. Is it not clear what I said? For the last time, be warned,” said Rashid, who issued several warnings to Abdul Azeez. - Bernama