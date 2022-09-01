Azalina resigns as PM’s special adviser: PMO (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has sent in her resignation letter as the Special Advisor (Law and Human Rights) to the Prime Minister dated Aug 29.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement today said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has accepted her resignation with a month’s notice as mentioned in the letter.

“The one month’s notice is to finish up works related to her staff, nonetheless during the period, Azalina will no longer be on duty at the Prime Minister’s Office as she will be on leave from Sept 1 to the end of the month,” said the statement.

The Prime Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation for her service.

Azalina was appointed to the post on October 2, 2021. Before that, on Aug 23 the same year, Azalina resigned as Deputy Speaker of Dewan Rakyat. - Bernama