Azalina returns to be in charge of legal affairs

KUALA LUMPUR: The new Minister of Law and Institutional Reforms Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix) is a person of vast experience as a Cabinet member and has helmed various ministries since 2004.

The Pengerang Member of Parliament from Barisan Nasional once made history when she became the first woman to be appointed as Minister of Youth and Sports in 2004 and the first woman to be appointed as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2020.

Azalina, 58, holds a Bachelor of Laws from the Universiti Malaya in 1988 and a Master of Laws from the London School of Economics and Political Science, United Kingdom in 1990.

She was admitted to the Malaysian Bar in 1989 and has experience in handling civil claim cases involving corporate and commercial banking issues as well as being a partner in a law firm.

Azalina was also the Minister of Tourism from 2008 to 2009 and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Legal Affairs from 2015 to 2018.

Azalina joined Umno in 1990 and once headed the Umno Civil Action Bureau in 2000.

She later played an important role in the establishment of the Puteri Umno wing. In 2002, Azalina won the position of Puteri Umno chief unopposed.

In the 11th General Election in 2004, Azalina won the Pengerang seat in Johor unopposed and has retained the seat for five terms.

She was elected as Umno Supreme Council member in 2018.

Azalina holds a black belt in taekwondo and received the Black Belt Honorary Award (9th Dan) in 2016. - Bernama