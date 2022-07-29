Azalina’s father passes away

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Othman Said, the father of Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina has died at the age of 89 in his residence in Kelana Jaya early this morning.

Azalina’s private secretary Danesh Raj who confirmed the matter said the late Othman Said died at dawn due to old age.

His body was prayed at Al-Hidayah Mosque in Kelana Jaya and was laid to rest at Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery before Friday prayers.

UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in his Facebook post said he paid his last respect to the deceased at Al Hidayah Mosque, Kelana Jaya this morning.

“May the family of the deceased persevere in accepting God’s provisions and be patient over his passing.

“ Let us recite Al Fatihah to the departed, may he be placed with the faithful and pious,“ he noted. — Bernama