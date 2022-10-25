Azalina to continue parents’ political struggle if nominated for GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: The incumbent Pengerang Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said will continue her parents’ political struggle in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“My parents were members of UMNO and Barisan Nasional. I was born and raised in this family.

“So, God willing, I will embrace their fighting spirit if I am fielded in the upcoming GE15,“ she said when met by Bernama after attending her mother’s funeral at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery, here today.

Azalina’s mother Datin Salamah Sheikh Ahmad breathed her last at the National Heart Institute (IJN) early this morning and was buried at about 2.20 pm.

On July 29, Azalina lost her father Datuk Othman Said, 89, who passed away due to old age.

“I am of course saddened by their deaths. They passed away within months of each other, that’s true love,” she said.

Azalina was seen visiting her father’s grave after her mother’s funeral. - Bernama