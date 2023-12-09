Azalina: Two task forces formed to expedite efforts to split AG’s roles

PUTRAJAYA: The first meeting to look into the proposed separation of powers between the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and the public prosecutor’s office today agreed to form two special task forces as part of the government’s effort to expedite institutional reforms, said Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix).

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) said the proposed task force for comparative study will conduct evidence-based research from several countries such as England, Australia, Canada and Kenya to obtain more information that cannot be accessed through open data studies of global best practices.

Azalina is part of this task force, which also has representatives from the Parliament Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reforms, Opposition MPs, Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) and Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU).

“The technical task force will be fully handled by the AGC and BHEUU to comprehensively examine the legislative, staffing and financial implications,” she said in a statement today.

She added that the technical task force will prepare an interim report within one year on the Comprehensive Empirical Research on the Separation of the Roles of the Public Prosecutor and the Attorney General, including taking into account the results of the study based on evidence and the presentation of the results of the empirical research for consideration by the Cabinet.

Azalina said engagement and discussion sessions with stakeholders such as the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the Customs Department and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency will be held by the Special Technical Task Force soon.

“The reform agenda is important in ensuring a more robust democratic governance and improving the administration of law in line with the Unity Government’s commitment to ensure good administration, the legal system and good governance,” she said.

She said the separation of the roles of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor would involve amendments to the Federal Constitution and existing laws as well as related regulations in addition to bringing great financial and staffing implications to the government.

Azalina said today’s meeting also discussed the terms of reference and the challenges faced in implementing these reforms.

“The outcome of the discussion will be announced in the next Cabinet meeting for further consideration,” she said. -Bernama