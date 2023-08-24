Azalina: Umno contesting on own ticket just personal opinion

KOTA TINGGI: Umno information chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix) said her suggestion for Umno to consider contesting on its own ticket in the next general election was just her personal opinion.

The Pengerang Member of Parliament said it should not become an issue as her view did not represent the official stand of Umno or Barisan Nasional (BN).

“I did not view it as the official stand of Umno but my personal opinion, and I gave three possible scenarios (in the write-up), in my capacity as an Umno member.

“Where did I go wrong? I wrote that as someone who is almost hitting 60 years old. I have my own views on politics and that represents my thoughts,“ she told reporters after launching the ‘Semarak Malaysia’ event in her constituency in conjunction with the 66th National Day celebration in Bandar Penawar here today.

Azalina said this when asked on MIC and MCA’s reactions to her suggestion that Umno consider contesting on its own in the next polls.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) wondered whether the time had come for Umno to contest under the Umno ticket in the next general election.

She also raised the question of whether Umno would still be contesting under the BN symbol in the future or under the BN symbol with a new coalition. -Bernama