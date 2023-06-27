Azam Baki: Corrupt individuals mock corruption-free pledge with their actions

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has revealed that there are cases of individuals who have taken the corruption-free pledge but continued with corrupt practices are were consequently caught.

Its chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki said such situations were a disgrace as the individuals seemed to be mocking the pledge with their corrupt behaviour.

“Even after taking the pledge, the individuals were caught by the MACC for corruption. The pledge was only from their mouths, not from their hearts. I really hope that today’s pledge-taking is not just merely cosmetics or a one-off thing,” he told reporters after the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) anti-corruption pledge ceremony here today.

On WTCKL’s involvement with the pledge, Azam said the programme was a good step in instilling integrity among WTCKL employees.

“The pledge is a promise by the organization’s leadership to boost integrity, good governance and to curb corruption within the organisation,” he said, adding that the WTCKL’s management’s commitment through the pledge was very important to show that the highest levels of management were against corruption.-Bernama