Azam Baki: Five rice mills raided in Kedah by MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raided five rice mills in Kedah believed to have been involved in corruption of subsidies.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) said three mills were raided today while two more were raided yesterday.

He said the MACC was not looking at issues of hoarding rice but rather at the issue of subsidy that potentially has elements of corruption.

“MACC’s perspective is more on corruption offences that may occur, especially if it involves government funds related to subsidies and if they are misappropriated,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after the programme ‘Public Private Partnership Phase Two: The Joint Challenge of Integrity in Dealing with Crime’ held here today.

“I do not rule out the possibility that there will be other mills that will be inspected by the MACC to see that the subsidies paid are not commercialised with the rice production that is distributed,” he said.

“In addition, MACC does not target any politician or any state government in the issue (raiding rice mills in Kedah) because our job is to examine any information and complaints received,” he said.

Azam said the MACC will act professionally to investigate individuals or parties involved.

“Any party involved in the criminal issue of corruption and abuse of power will be our concern regardless of their background,” he said.

He said MACC officers need to examine documents such as claims to see if there are elements of corruption and irregularities.

According to him, the MACC will also call the parties that regulate rice to help investigate the case.

Commenting on another MACC investigation involving a businessman with a ‘Datuk’ title and his partner, who were arrested with RM38 million in cash in July, Azam said the investigation into the case is still ongoing.

He said the investigation into the individual was being carried out by a multi-agency task force including the MACC.

“The task force is made up of various government agencies such as the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and others,” he said

On July 25 this year, a ‘Datuk’ businessman and his partner were arrested in a massive Op 82S.

During the arrests, gold weighing 200 kilogrammes worth RM60 million and 17 luxury cars were seized. -Bernama