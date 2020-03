PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) top brass Datuk Seri Azam Baki (pix) has been appointed to helm the graft-busting agency.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement today that Azam’s appointment as chief commissioner of the MACC was consented by the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong.

Azam’s promotion comes days after former MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya announced her resignation last week.

Prior to rising to the top post, Azam who was deputy chief commissioner in charge of operations is reputed to be a tough graft-buster who was instrumental in launching investigations against dozens of crooked civil servants involved in bribe-taking.