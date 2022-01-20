Azam Baki issue: Activist Adam Adli called in to record statement

KUALA LUMPUR: Activist Adam Adli Abdul Halim was called to the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters (IPD) today to record his statement over the #TangkapAzamBaki rally scheduled to take place in the capital this Saturday.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the activist was called in to assist in the investigation into an article published on a portal on Jan 14 regarding the rally planned to be held at Dataran Merdeka.

“Adam was asked to record his statement on the holding of the rally and is being investigated under Section 502 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,“ he told Bernama today.

Earlier, Adam, accompanied by his lawyer Syahredzan Johan, arrived at the Dang Wangi IPD at 2.30 pm, and left 45 minutes later.

The media previously reported that a rally would be held by certain parties to urge Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki to resign from his post. - Bernama