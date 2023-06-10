Azam Baki: MACC probe into REE theft in Kedah unveils new leads

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has obtained new leads in its investigation into the theft of rare earth elements (REE) in Kedah, said its Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix).

He said that in the course of its investigation, the MACC had also engaged the services of experts to determine, through laboratory tests, the quantity of and period of time that the REE is believed to have been stolen.

“Investigations are ongoing into corruption, abuse of power and breach of trust against the persons and the enforcement agencies involved,” he said when contacted today.

However, he declined to comment further on the matter for fear that it would hamper the investigation.

In July, the media reported that 10 state executive council (exco) members were called up to give statements to the MACC to assist in the investigation into the REE case.

It was also reported that a senior officer of the Kedah Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI), and a woman, who is a director of a company, were arrested by the MACC to assist in the investigation of a corruption case involving over RM13 million as well as for abuse of power over the issue of illegal REE mining.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor confirmed in September that he had given his statement to the MACC regarding the case. -Bernama