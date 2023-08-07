Azam Baki: Media must stop sensationalizing investigations about commotion in KLIA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, called on media practitioners to stop sensationalizing investigations on the recent commotion at the arrival hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

He was referring to a local media report today which alleged that MACC had found no elements of bribery in its investigation of the case.

“It is too early to conclude the case, it is the sixth day of investigation. There are still witnesses to be called. So we advise the media to not sensationalize the issue by quoting unidentified sources.

“We want a thorough investigation and once completed we will refer it to the public prosecutor or Attorney General. Then it can be determined if there was an element of bribery or not,” he told Bernama.

On Wednesday, Azam said the statements of 14 individuals had been recorded, including the two Chinese nationals (women), Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, eight immigration officers, and several other witnesses.

He said the MACC will also investigate parties involved in handling foreigners issued with Not-To-Land (NTL) notices.-Bernama